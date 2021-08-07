Salvation Army Stuff the Bus event

MCLENNAN CO. Texas — The Salvation Army of Waco is looking for help in their Stuff the Bus event going on this weekend.

They are looking for any and all school supply donations to help children as the school year begins.

There will be buses parked outside multiple Walmart locations for people to donate at.

You can also donate at the Salvation Army store by dropping donated items in their bins.

The event will be going until tomorrow evening and salvation army workers hope people will take advantage of the tax free weekend to help out a child in need.