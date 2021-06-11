Salvation Army vaccination clinic offers clinic for homeless as county numbers dwindle

WACO, Texas: The Waco Salvation Army offered a free walkup vaccination clinic Friday to benefit the underserved community.

The Salvation Army along with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District hope to get rid of the obstacles blocking some people from getting vaccinated.

“The lack of access and the lack of information are the two biggest reasons that people who might want a vaccine aren’t getting them,” Cindy Murphey of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said. “We want to eliminate the lack of access and we want to eliminate the lack of information.”

Natalie McClure knows what it’s like to be part of the population served by the Salvation Army as she battled homelessness in Waco for seven years.

Even as a single mother who is on her feet now, she still went to the clinic to get the vaccine.

“I wanted to come here to kind of show my support for what’s going on,” McClure said. “Having a rapport with the homeless and coming here myself, I think it opens opportunities to them to be like ‘oh, someone we know is getting the shot and they’re okay.'”

McClure says the homeless community is usually focused on food and shelter, meaning they put aside health needs.

Also, a lack of internet access means they might not know any of the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think there is a lack of it, because where do we go? We go to our phones,” McClure said. “A lot of the homeless community doesn’t have access to the internet, even though we live in a first world country where we should have that ability.”

Clinics like these are causing the number of vaccinations to go down in McLennan County, although the public health district doesn’t view that as a bad thing.

“As the population who really wants a shot has gotten it, the numbers dwindle and dwindle,” Murphey said. “Right now, we see a lot of question askers, we see a lot of people who are still on the fence, but are much more comfortable showing up to the smaller clinics, where we’re only servicing 10 or 15.”

With numbers going down, the public health district has one goal in mind.

“We will continue to put on these community clinics whether we’re vaccinating five or 50 or 100,” Murphey said. “We’re going to continue to put them on until there is zero response.”