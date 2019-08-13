Salvation Army Waco opens cooling center

WACO, Texas – It is hot in Central Texas – and as the temperatures rise, so do the risks of heat-related illnesses.

The Salvation Army opened a cooling station in downtown Waco for those seeking relief from the heat. The center is located at 300 Webster Avenue, and provides water and air conditioning – two necessary things to reduce the risk of heat exposure.

“While we do have folks who don’t have air conditioning at home, and so they will come here and spend some time,” says Diana Barrett, of Salvation Army Waco Public Relations Director. “It’s really important to check on our neighbors, the ones we don’t see typically get out and about. But, you know, that they are living in much older homes that may not have the kind of air conditioning systems. If anybody is in need of a fan, we do have some boxed fans at the Salvation Army from our recent fan drive.”

The cooling center is open any day the temperature or heat index reaches 100 degrees or higher. The dangers of extreme heat can affect anyone, so all are welcome at the center.