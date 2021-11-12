Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Season is here!

WACO, Texas – $180,000. This is the goal in 2021 for the Waco Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign – which is now underway.

This year’s theme is “Hope Marches On.” The Salvation Army says with the resurgence of the pandemic, plus the February winter storm, they want to ensure Hope Marches On for those who may have lost it.

This year, bell ringers will be at popular locations in McLennan County – such as Magnolia Market, Richland Mall, and the Central Texas Marketplace. They say the $180,000 goal is to support year-round services like meals at the community kitchen, shelters, homelessness prevention and re-housing.

“That may sound like a lot of money, but when we help to the tune of $2 million of assistance this past year, we need every penny. Every quarter. Every dollar that the community is able to place in the Red Kettle to assist us, so that we can help the needy among us in McLennan County,” says Maj. Jim Taylor, of the Waco Salvation Army.

This year, the organization has introduced new ways to give – adding Venmo and PayPal to existing digital payment options like Apple or Google Pay and QR codes.

The Red Kettle season began as a single crab pot in San Francisco in 1891.