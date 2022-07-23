Williamson CO. (FOX 44) — A wildfire in Williamson County has grown to more than 250 acres and has prompted the evacuations of hundreds of homes.









The San Gabriel Fire started as a 100-acre wildfire on Tower Road in Liberty Hill. According to numerous tweets, it was only 10% contained as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Liberty Hill Fire Department is working a 100-acre wildfire on Tower Road in Liberty Hill. Travis County STAR Flight is on the way. Everyone in a 2-mile radius is being evacuated. — Preparing WilCo (@PreparingWilCo) July 23, 2022

Santa Rita Middle School was set up as a shelter for people who needed a place to stay as the fire raged in the county.

UPDATE: Santa Rita Middle School is being set up as a shelter for those being evacuated from the wildfire in Liberty Hill. https://t.co/3R5BMR3w99 — Preparing WilCo (@PreparingWilCo) July 23, 2022

The Texas A&M Forest Service are taking part in the fight against the flames, sending multiple crews, dozers, engines, and aircraft.