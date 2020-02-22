San Saba community still in shock after fatal stabbings

SAN SABA, Texas – Folks in the San Saba community are having a difficult time unpacking the tragedy that happened early Friday morning.

The early morning stabbings left three dead – one of the victims a 13-year-old student at San Saba Middle School.

FOX44 spoke to several people in the community Friday evening who say they are still in disbelief.

Residents say Thursday around 8:00 p.m. they saw the middle schooler whose life was taken and the 18-year-old who remains in critical condition with the suspect who authorities believe is responsible for the three stabbing deaths.

They say the three were at the gas station they normally visit joking around in a great mood and added they don’t know what could’ve happened to create such a drastic turn of events.

But when they got the news of what happened, they say they were in a state of shock.

“You can’t even say ‘I’m sorry’ because as much as you want to sit here and hug them and tell them that you love them and that everything is going to be okay, how long is everything going to be okay? Nobody knows. It’s something that’s going to be there forever,” says Juanita Rocha, a close friend to one of the victims.

FOX44 also spoke to a friend of the 13-year-old killed. She says described her as one of the best friends she’s ever had. She says the news that her friend was gone really broke her heart.

“I feel so depressed, and I’ve been sad. As soon as I heard what happened, I couldn’t stop crying. I was crying for hours, and I just couldn’t stop,” says Jadae Gonzales.

Jadae’s mom struggled to put into words the pain their small tight-knit community is going through right now.

“The devastation is horrible. I mean, it was bad. I used to hang out on that street, you know, and it’s just horrible. I never thought something like that would happen in this town. Not in San Saba. You always think anywhere but here,” says Brooke Gonzales.