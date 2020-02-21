3 killed in over night attack in San Saba, including a 7th grade student

UPDATE: Mills County Sheriff Clint Hammonds says the suspect for three murders early Friday morning in San Saba is 22-year-old Anthony Wayne Pierce. He’s in the Mills County Jail on a felony evading arrest charge.

The Superintendent of San Saba schools says one of those killed is a female student at San Saba Middle School.

Wayne Kelly tells FOX44 News and our sister station KXAN that he received word of the crime early this morning, around 6:45 a.m.

Kelly says counselors will be at the school today to help students and staff grieve for the student who was killed.

Sheriff Hammonds says Pierce lead San Saba and Mills County deputies on a high-speed chase and crashed his vehicle in Mills County.

Superintendent Kelly sent this note to parents Friday morning:

Dear Parents and staff, I want to assure everyone that your students are safe and being at school and maintaining a routine is what our counselors have recommended. We have many counselors and pastors that will available for anyone who needs counseling. Your children are safe. The tragedy that took place this morning was off campus. The suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to any students. We visited with local law enforcement early this morning to confirm these details. Thank you for your support as we deal with this terrible event. We will keep you informed as law enforcement gives us more details. Wayne Kelly

San Saba ISD Superintendent

The student’s name is not being released at this time. There are several rumors about how the student died, but nothing is confirmed at this time.

FOX44 News has reached out to the San Saba and Mills County Sheriff’s Offices for further information.

We will update this report as soon as possible.