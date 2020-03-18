San Saba ISD is back in session amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN SABA, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas school district decided to allow teachers and students to return to campus Wednesday, despite public health orders across the state to limit gatherings of people together.

A concerned teacher at the San Saba Independent School District, who wishes to remain anonymous, brought it to the attention of the KXAN investigative team. The teacher said their spring break was last week, and the district extended it to Tuesday of this week due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Monday and Tuesday, the educator said teachers and staff were required to come to work and start moving curriculum to an online learning format to prepare for a potential long-term closure. But that closure ended Wednesday, and families were told students could return to campus.

Information on the school district’s website explains why the district reopened.

“Having children or teachers in our buildings is not a problem,” Superintendent Wayne Kelly wrote in a memo. “It is large groups of people together that is the issue … In San Saba ISD we are choosing to stay open for the limited time that we are able to get technical materials into the hands of our students and prepare them for online or home-based instruction.”

Kelly goes on to say currently, San Saba County has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus. San Saba ISD is a small, rural district with less than 800 students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

It is unknown how many students returned to class Wednesday versus how many families decided to keep their children home. Information on the district’s website says any child who does not show up will not be marked absent, if their parents contact the school. Students are still required to complete school work at home.

When KXAN Investigative reporter Erin Cargile called the district, a secretary answered and said administrators were in a meeting and she would have someone call her back.

A media specialist with the Texas Education Agency said the TEA has been actively providing guidance to school districts and administrators so they can make the best decisions during this time, but whatever that decision is rests solely on each district.

Nearby Brady ISD asked teachers to report back to campuses on March 16, according to its website. Spring Break was extended to March 22 for Brady ISD students.

Click here for an updated list of Texas public school closures from the TEA.

KXAN Investigative reporter Erin Cargile is waiting on a response from the district, and will update this story through the day.