FORT HOOD, Texas — For many, higher education can be an exciting yet nerve wracking decision, especially with tuition prices continuing to rise.

But if you are a member of a military family in Central Texas, there is an opportunity to apply for a scholarship created for you.

“This is one of those scholarships where it’s truly unique that we look at military kids from a military kids standpoint and we also look at our military spouses from that state same standpoint,” Foundation Acting President Amy Yazzie said.

Yazzie said all the funding for the scholarships comes from the military spouses club and the on post thrift shop.

Those who are awarded the scholarships don’t find out how much they’ve been given until the awards ceremony.

“So the last two years, they found out virtually or they opened up an envelope right then in there and then typically if we’ve done an in-person ceremony, they’ll find out as we’re calling their name and they find out in front of all of their family members how much they’ve won and we celebrate their accomplishments,” she said.

The deadline for this year’s application process is Friday, March 4 and the non-profit plans to hold an in person awards ceremony at the end of may.