School districts brace for ‘unconventional’ year ahead

WACO, Texas – So much about the upcoming 2020-2021 school year will be different for students and parents. Mainly, some students will return to class in person while others will learn online this year.

Regardless, districts like Waco ISD tell us parents with questions will have the answers they are looking for right at their finger tips.

“I think it’s going to be different. A whole different transition,” one parent described.

“Different” is a word which accurately describes what parents, students and districts across Central Texas will experience for the first day of school on Tuesday.

Districts gave students and their families options when it comes to what method they attend classes for the 2020-2021 school year.

Some students will return to the high fives from their teachers and the in-class atmosphere. Others will stay at home, where they have been for the last six months, adapting to a new online curriculum.

“Luckily, I’m able to take my child to work. So it’s fine. She can stay at work with me all the time, but there’s other parents who have trouble where they need the assistance where their kids have to go to school. Their kids have to be fed and everything like that,” one Waco parent told FOX44.

For parents who will, in a sense, become at-home educators, Waco ISD says they have resources online. FOX44 took a look at the website for ourselves, and a few components are front and center.

Parents see district-wide updates, information for meals, in-person learning, remote, health and safety guidelines, a resource tab and a link to the district’s home page.

The website also includes information about athletics and transportation. Those resources are intended to make online instruction easier for students.

The district says communication between teachers students and parents will be critical to ensuring a smooth school year. Parents should expect daily updates from teachers through whatever teaching platform used to communicate.

Parents we spoke with say they intend to use this time as teachers to bond with their students and help them navigate through lessons in a way that works best for them.