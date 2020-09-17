School districts collaborate to maintain transparency amid pandemic

CENTRAL TEXAS – Since schools re-opened amid the pandemic, transparency, when it comes to COVID cases in schools, has been crucial for school districts across Central Texas.

Several school districts across the area are making an effort to keep parents in the know when it comes to reporting confirmed cases of COVID-19.

School districts like Temple ISD, Killeen ISD, Belton ISD and Waco ISD update their COVID-tracking dashboards daily as more cases show up in schools.

Killeen ISD administrators say they do their best to provide “timely transparency” to give parents across the district all the information necessary to make a sound decision.

“I think a lot of parents are appreciative of the numbers. It’s an automatic way every morning. It’s uploaded for them to be able to see clearly what’s happening on their campus. We’re able to also track trends. Parents want to see that type of transparency,” said Taina Maya, with Killeen ISD.

Communication with parents is critical, but communication among district leaders has been vital as well. Leaders exchange information regarding COVID updates and data that can benefit all Central Texas students.

“They really are talking about, ‘What’s happening? What’s the threshold? What are the discussion points that you’re facing with?’ Here’s how we need this discussion and their collaborating,” Maya said.

“Every week the service center’s pulling superintendents together to talk about what they’re seeing and what they’re hearing, and their experiences as districts reopen for in-person and remote instruction,” said Kyle Debeer, the Chief of Staff at Waco ISD.

The COVID tracker in Waco ISD is similar to Killeen ISD’s tracker system, and alerts staff members and students about specific cases on a campus or district facility.

Debeer says the constant collaboration among families, educators and district leaders is the key to ensuring families are well-equipped with the latest up-to-date information.

“I think everyone understands that we’re going to have the strongest response to the virus when we all work together, and that a big piece of that is sharing information when someone tests positive,” Debeer told FOX44.

Below you can find a compiled list of COVID tracker links for Central Texas school districts:

Temple ISD: https://sites.google.com/gcloud.tisd.org/templeisdcovid-19dashboard/home

Killeen ISD: https://www.killeenisd.org/dashboard

Belton ISD: https://www.bisd.net/domain/1653

Waco ISD: https://www.wacoisd.org/domain/7521

Midway ISD: https://www.midwayisd.org/coronavirus