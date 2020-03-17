School Districts Offering Free Meals To Students During Closures

WACO,Texas- Schools in Central Texas may be out but districts are offering FREE meals to students.

On Monday, Waco ISD began its free breakfast and lunch program. Breakfast will be served from 8 AM- 9:30 AM and lunch will be from 11:00- 12:30 P.M.

Meals are available to any child in the Greater Waco area, between the ages of 1-18, regardless of where they attend school.

Meals will be located at the following distribution sites:

Bledsoe Miller Community Center (300 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.),

Calvary Baptist Church (1001 N. 18th A St.),

Doris Miller Family YMCA (1020 Elm St.),

Estella Maxey Place (1809 J.J. Flewellen),

Highland Baptist Church (3014 Maple Ave.),

Kate Ross Housing Authority (937 S. 11th St.),

Lake Shore Baptist Church (5801 Bishop Dr.),

Meadowbrook Baptist Church (1207 N. Old Robinson Rd.),

Park Lake Drive Baptist Church (3701 N. 27th St.),

South Terrace Community Center (2615 S. 12th St.),

St. Louis Catholic Church (2001 N. 25th St.), and

Waco Family YMCA (6800 Harvey Dr.).

Killeen

Starting on Tuesday, March 17th, Killeen ISD will also begin its FREE “grab and go meals.”

Breakfast hours will be from 7:30 A.M – 8:30 and lunch will be from 11:00 A.M- 12:30 P.M.

Meals will be located at the following distribution sites:

Cedar Valley Elementary

Hay Branch Elementary

Harker Heights Elementary

Manor Middle School

Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary

Peebles Elementary

Pershing Park Elementary

Rancier Middle

Robert M. Shoemaker ( Concession Stand)

West Ward Elementary

Willow Springs Elementary

Robinson

In Robsinson, the school district says there will be 1 free or reduced meal for a student who is physically present.

This will be from 7:30- 8:30 and 11:00- 1:00 P.M on weekdays.

Meals will be located at the following distribution sites at the Robinson Intermediate.