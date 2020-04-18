School Districts solidify plans for early closure

Central Texas – As of right now, according to the Killeen Independent School District, the tradition graduation for high school seniors will not go forward as they have in previous years.

The district shared that their plan for graduation will look much diffrent.

“We have gone ahead to move forward with a virtual graduation. We’ll still have our traditional speeches our traditional timeline. All of those things will be pre-recorded and basically put into a program or timeline of sorts and aired at the exact same time where traditional graduations would’ve taken place,” said Taina Maya, with Killeen ISD.

The Waco Independent School District says while they anticipate major adjustments made for senior graduations this year, things are still in the air right now.

“We haven’t made any decisions yet on what’s going to happen – what we’ll be looking at on a virtual graduation, what that looks like and summer school – but again, those are just in planning stages right now,” says Josh Wucher, with Waco ISD.

The senior class of 2020 is the most heavily impacted group by the global pandemic, but districts across Central Texas are still working to determine what school closures mean for the rest of their student bodies and staff.

“We’ve really just been focused on our at home instruction and making sure our students are fed at our various sites and providing as much technological access to our at home online learning,” said Wucher.

“I know our current COVID-19 closure, anything that’s being worked that’s being done online or through packets will not negatively affect a students grade. It can only improve a student’s grade,” Maya said.

Waco ISD plans to present their at-home curriculum grading plan within a week’s time.

Both districts say though school isn’t going on in person, day-to-day operations continue district-wide.

“Employees will continue to be paid. A lot of them are working remotely already. There are teachers throughout the day who are available to our students. We’ve got our principals working different angles so while we’re working remotely, we are still working,” said Maya.