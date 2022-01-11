WACO, Texas – Just when COVID cases began to decrease in schools, many districts across Central Texas are faced with the rising numbers again forcing them to shut it’s doors.

School districts across Central Texas have adjusted many times due to the pandemic–now with Covid cases increasing again, many are back to the drawing board for solutions.



Parkview Christian Academy along with Connally, Buckholts, and Bremond School Districts are just a few of the many schools that have closed it’s doors due to the rising number of COVID cases.



The school administrations sent messages to parents informing them classes will not resume until next week following Martin Luther King Day.

Connally ISD said in a note to parents:

We are asking staff, parents, and the community for their help to become a united front in this fight against Covid-19. During this district closure, we hope that everyone’s focus will be on preventing the spread of this virus. Again, the situation is being closely monitored and we will keep you apprised of any changes. Thank you for your understanding and partnership with us as we take the necessary steps to protect our school community.



Although the closures are temporary for now, districts are urging families to monitor children for any symptoms and to get tested.

Connally ISD says they are following recommendations from the Mclennan County Health District and will also be working to coordinate a drive thru testing event.



Buckholts ISD informed parents of their closure in a message:

In response to the extensive amount of illness continuing to spread throughout the community, low attendance rates, and staffing shortages Buckholts ISD will close Jan. 12 – Jan. 15, 2022.

Please take this time to heal and get well. If you are concerned about COVID and want to get tested please contact your health care provider or the Milam County Health Department for a COVID testing center location and time. Our prayers are with those families currently battling COVID!



Bremond ISD says they had over 100 kids out and that number was rapidly growing.

We are canceling school for the remainder of the week. Monday is a holiday and we will return on Tuesday the 18th. All activities will be canceled as well. Even though Covid is airborne, we will be disinfecting all facilities.



FOX 44 will keep the community informed with these ongoing issues.