The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

Steven Douglas Davenport disappeared May 26th. He was last seen walking in the area of FM 1618 and CR 2761 near Buffalo.

Deputies say Davenport could be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

He is 64-years-old, 5’6″, and weighs 145 pounds.

If you know where he is or have seen him, please call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749.