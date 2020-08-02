Search for missing man at Stillhouse Hollow Lake

Bell County, Texas: The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man went missing at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

They were alerted Saturday afternoon that a male, while riding an inner tube behind a boat, went under water and did not surface.

They say this took place in the area of Dana Peak Park on Stillhouse Lake.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department along with Texas Parks and Wildlife began searching the area where the male was last seen.

They say at this time, he has not been located and search efforts will begin again in the morning.