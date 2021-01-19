Search underway for men who robbed Richard Karr Motors Dealership

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department received a call Tuesday morning about an armed robbery in progress at Richard Karr Motors.

Once the police arrived, three men had already left the scene.

The video surveillance released by Richard Karr Motors shows two men in view, wearing all black with face masks, entering the building with handguns drawn.

Service Director Mike Lee said they entered the building on the west end and used the car manager to walk them to the service end.

The two employees at the service end where doing paper work when the men held their guns out – commanding them to get from behind the desk – first taking their cellphones and then their money.

“It’s like they had no game plan,” Lee said. “Then there was a customer out in a car, so they went out and stole their purse. They were lost in the dealership, and then they jumped back in their truck.”

The suspects headed east on Loop 340 before crashing into a sign located near Jessup Housing – from there, the robbers ran.

“I mean, it hurt them. Because there was a lot of blood in the vehicle,” Lee said.

Lee said the dealership had three elderly couples at the time of the robbery, but no one was hurt.

The stolen cellphones were recovered in the parking lot behind the dealership, and have been returned to the owners.

The white Ford F-250 the suspects were driving turned out to be stolen out of Nolanville. The vehicle is now in police custody, and is being processed at the Waco PD Crime Scene Lab.

The search for the suspects continue. If you have any information, you can contact Waco Police at (254) 750-7500.