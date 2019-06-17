Second suspect in murder of cousins on trial

Jury selection began Monday in the capital murder trial of the second man charged in the death of a pair of cousins who were killed back in 2014.

The trial of Tony Olivarez was expected to last about five days.

Todrick Deon McDonald was tried in the same case in January and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Since the prosecution is not seeking the death penalty, Olivarez is facing the same automatic sentence if convicted.

The two men were charged in the deaths of Justin and Ulysses Gonzalez, who were cousins, were shot to death as they visited at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Grim Avenue in May of 2014.

Olivarez was already in jail on aggravated assault charges when the new accusations were made against him three years after the deaths of the two men.

Between the two charges, Olivarez has been in jail over 1800 days before this trial began.