WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some parents of Waco High School students are upset about a fight that took place today.

According to the school district, a security guard was injured while trying to break up a fight between several students.

The district said it started with two teenagers and when staff members intervened, three other students got involved.

While removing one of the teens, the security guard fell and was injured.

FOX 44 News received video of the incident but we have not verified who shot it, so we can’t share it with you.

From the video, it appears the security guard breaks her leg.

We will have more on this incident as information becomes available.