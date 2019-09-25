‘See You at the Pole’ events held throughout Copperas Cove

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Students across the Copperas Cove Independent School District gather to demonstrate their religious faith.

The students came together at their school flag poles on Wednesday morning as part of the national See You at the Pole event.

  • (Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)
  • (Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

See You at the Pole is an event entirely student-led. Each year since 1990, students have gathered at their flag pole to pray for their friends, family, and community.

Students will gather again at Refuge Ministries on Wednesday night for the Saw You at the Pole celebration.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected