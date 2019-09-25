‘See You at the Pole’ events held throughout Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Students across the Copperas Cove Independent School District gather to demonstrate their religious faith.

The students came together at their school flag poles on Wednesday morning as part of the national See You at the Pole event.

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

See You at the Pole is an event entirely student-led. Each year since 1990, students have gathered at their flag pole to pray for their friends, family, and community.

Students will gather again at Refuge Ministries on Wednesday night for the Saw You at the Pole celebration.