Semi rollover shuts down HWY 79 for hours in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX – Highway 79 in Robertson County was closed for about five hours Sunday morning after a truck and semi crash that caused the semi to roll over.

It happened around 7 A.M. on Highway 79 at Reeves Road near the Leon County Line.

Authorities say one of the drivers was initially unresponsive, but there were no deaths.

No other information on the condition of the drivers was available Sunday evening, but authorities say there were no major injuries.

Police re-opened the area around noon once all the debris was cleared off the roadway.