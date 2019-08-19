Seminar aims to help military spouses find jobs

KILLEEN/FORT HOOD, Texas – Local military spouses are feeling more empowered to enter the workforce after participating in an employment seminar.

The foundation Hiring Our Heroes helps wives of soldiers learn how to make themselves standout to potential employers.

“There always seems to be a stigma of, ‘How long are you going to be here? We can’t hire you. You’re not going to qualify,'” says military wife Maria Reed.

Spouses of military members say it’s tough trying to enter the workforce. Statistics show military spouse unemployment is four times higher than the national average. This is where Hiring Our Heroes comes in to help.

“There is a huge need to help military spouses find meaningful employment opportunities, and one of the ways we found to do that is through grassroots initiatives like Amplify,” says Anna Christen, Hiring Our Heores Deputy Director of Military Spouse Programs.

The Amplify Fort Hood program is just one of many seminars hosted around the country through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Spouses got resumé and LinkedIn advice on Monday, plus they are matched with a mentor from the field they want to work in.

“We know that military spouses are resourceful, adaptive, and diverse. They can be a workforce solution,” Christen says.

Hiring Our Heroes partners with 150 organizations committed to hiring military spouses, and those men and women just want the chance to show what they can do.

“We’re pretty amazing. We’re very resourceful. There are so many things that we can do. We just need to have that opportunity, and seeing companies come out and do that, that’s a win-win,” Reed says.

This is a two-day event, so if you missed the first day you can join them at Texas A&M Central Texas in Killeen on Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.