Sen. Cornyn recognizes Fort Hood general’s service

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) recognized General Paul E. Funk on Tuesday for his service as Commander of III Corps and Fort Hood.

This comes in light of his recent promotion to a four-star General and his new position as the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.

Below are some excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s floor remarks:

“The Senate recently confirmed Lieutenant General Paul E. Funk II for his fourth star and the position of Commanding General of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.” “Since 2017, General Funk has served as the Commanding General of the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood where he commands about 100,000 soldiers on five installations across five states.” “As excited as we were for him to take the helm at Fort Hood, it felt more like a homecoming for General Funk. As a matter of fact, he was born at Fort Hood and is the son of a previous Commander of III Corps and Fort Hood. They were the first father-son duo to command a unit and joined a small but impressive group of other fathers and sons who have commanded the same corps.” “Throughout his career, Lieutenant General has been deployed five times and has led soldiers during Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, twice in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom and in Operation Inherent Resolve. General Funk is highly decorated and has received multiple Distinguished Service Medals, the Defense Superior Service Medal, multiple Legion of Merit Awards, and numerous Bronze Stars, among other medals.” “I just wanted to say a few words to congratulate soon-to-be General Funk and his wife Dr. Beth Funk on this incredible accomplishment. He’s an outstanding soldier, leader, and patriot and will do great work at TRADOC. The state of Texas is sad to say farewell, but we wish him the very best as he heads to Virginia for this incredible opportunity and his continued service to our country.”

Source: Office of John Cornyn