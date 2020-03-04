Sen. John Cornyn makes last minute push for Republican voters in Central Texas

MCGREGOR, Texas – It was a busy Primary Day for Senator John Cornyn on Tuesday, as he visited several Central Texas cities including Tyler and McGregor.

Dozens filled a packed room at the Coffee Shop Cafe to hear from the Senator, and rally behind him.

Sen. Cornyn is seeking his fourth term in Congress. He is up against four challengers in his party and a dozen Democrats.

He visited Central Texas cities this week, reminding Republican voters to make their voices heard and be wary of Democrats gains at the polls.

Sen. Cornyn says everything we’ve built in Texas is at risk, adding it’s Texas that makes the United States strong.

Sen. Cornyn has held his seat in Congress since 2002.