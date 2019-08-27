Sen. Ted Cruz Visits Waco, Speaks on Trade Affecting Texas

WACO, Texas – Senator Ted Cruz stopped at the Texas Farm Bureau on Tuesday as part of his statewide tour.

The senator spoke to nearly 50 people on the importance of job growth and the economy.

“The last time unemployment was this low, Neil Armstrong was stepping on the surface of the moon,” Cruz says.

The talk comes just days after President Trump threatened to increase tariffs on Chinese imports and the effect on Texas farmers.

“What the president is trying to do with China is exert what leverage we have to open up their market. There’s some short term pain involved in that,” Cruz says.

Last Friday, China placed tariffs on $75 billion of American goods, prompting the U.S. to retaliate – increasing tariffs on Chinese imports.

Audience members say this was an opportunity to make the voices heard.

“It shows that he has interest in us and what we need, and we expressed it to him,” says rancher Robert Cervenka.

Senator Cruz will continue his statewide tour in Houston on Thursday, where he will speak to Hurricane Harvey survivors. August 2019 marks two years since the storm struck the region.