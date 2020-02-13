Seniors living at Stilwell Retirement Residence give Valentine’s Day love advice

WACO, Texas – Love is in the air as Central Texans prepare for Valentine’s Day.

Senior citizens at Waco’s Stilwell Retirement Residence gave us love advice.

“The term ‘love’ has gotten distorted a little bit. (laughs) We look at it as just the romantic attachment and the chemical, and you have to have that alright, but real love doesn’t come until you get to the hard places and you work though things together,” says Jean Cummings, who has been married for 45 years.

Cummings was married to her late husband Charles for 45 years. She says no relationship is perfect.

“When you go into it so wide-eyed that you think everything is going to be perfect, you’re going to be disappointed. (laughs) Because the relationship changes. So you need to expect that I think, ahead of time, and adapt and adjust and grow with that,” says Cummings.

Love is in the air and today I’m talking to senior citizens about the keys to a happy and healthy relationship. ❤️Tune in tonight at 5:30 on @KWKTFOX44! pic.twitter.com/RxxJQj9Si2 — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) February 13, 2020

For her, communication is key.

“You don’t always agree on everything, but I think you need to communicate and talk about things,” says Cummings.

Soon-to-be 92-year-old Dorsie Richmond agrees.

“I do know that when conversation stops, it’s dangerous,” says Richmond.

Dorsie married her late husband George when she was just 18 years old. They spent 36 years together. She says it’s a good idea to be open and honest with one another.

“Whether it’s good or bad, you still have one another to work it out. But enjoy the young part of it,” says Richmond.

As for Valentine’s Day…

“He always did something for me. We would probably go out to eat together, and sometimes we would take a little short trip, a weekend trip or something. But yes, my husband was good about those special days,” says Richmond.

“We always did something together on Valentine’s Day. It was a special day,” says Cummings.

Both women say if you are jumping into a new relationship or are already in one, be prepared to make mistakes. But always be sure to learn from them.