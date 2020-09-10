Sept 11th EMT Worker Remembers The Tragic Day

WACO, Texas – This year, September 11th marks 19 years since terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people by flying planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

Back then, Hector Castro worked as a volunteer EMT in Queens, New York, and was called to work when the tragedy happened.

“It was like, the worst thing I’ve ever seen. Being a first responder, my thought was that I can do anything when it comes to helping people out and saving lives. 9/11 was a wake-up call,” Castro said.

Castro and his crew rushed to pull victims out of the rubble. While saving lives, the second tower was struck – which caused more debris to fall.

This is when a firefighter pushed Castro inside a firehouse to safety.

“I would love to see that firefighter again. And I wanted to thank him. It’s been several years that I be thinking why all those people that died, and as close as I was, how come I’m not with them?,” cried the 54-year-old.

As September 11th memorials air on TV, they bring up mixed emotions for Castro, as he avoids watching them. Instead, he created a makeshift Twin Tower replica outside his home to pay tribute.

“It’s my work. My tribute to the people who died in 9/11,” he said.

After working as an EMT, Castro joined the Army – where he spent 20 years. There, he guarded the U.S/Canada Border, and he was then transferred to Texas – where he worked near the U.S./Mexico Border.

Castro is grateful for his life.

“I’ve had people tell me it was God’s Will. God has a purpose, and if you’re still here it’s a purpose. There’s a reason why I’m still here,” the veteran said.

Castro suffers from PTSD, and sometimes forgets moments that happened on that tragic day. He is receiving treatment through the VA hospital.