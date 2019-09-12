Several Central Texans arrested on federal firearms and drug charges

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. The U.S. Justice Department is conducting an antitrust investigation of four automakers that have signed on with California in a deal to toughen tailpipe emissions standards. In July, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW reached a deal with California to abide by standards that are tougher than those preferred by the Trump administration. The standards are closely linked with fuel economy requirements. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Department of Justice says local and federal authorities rounded up several people in Bell and McLennan counties Thursday morning. The arrests stem from two separate investigations into narcotics trafficking.

McLennan County Deputies and police officers from Waco and Lacy Lakeview took part in one investigation with Texas DPS, FBI, and DEA. They arrested eight people and seized several kilograms of methamphetamine and cocaine. Investigators also found $50,0000 in cash, eleven firearms, and several pounds of marijuana.

Among the firearms confiscated, a Mini Draco AK-47 assault style pistol and two AR-15’s with night vision equipment.

Those facing charges include:

Xavier Hernandez, 23, from Waco

Steven Ochoa, 29, Waco

Julio Cruz, 26, Waco

Martin Zuniga, Jr., 19, Waco

Gaspar Martinez, 28, Waco

Carline Bolding, 49, Elm Mott

Cheryl Ann Glanagan, 40, Waco

Sabrina Sardaneta, 28, Robinson

If found guilty, each person could face anywhere between 10 years and life in federal prison.

In the second investigation, DPS, FBI, DEA, and HSI officers arrested seven people on drug charges.

German Moreno, 33, Temple

Raul Montes, 47, Galena Park

Jaime Estrada, Jr., 20, Temple

Jesus Zuniga, 25, Temple

Erik Hernandez, 32, Temple

Luis Jimenez, 26, Temple

Ezequiel Orozco, 29, Temple

Investigators say they all face charges of possessing and planning to sell hundreds of grams of drugs.

During Thurday’s arrests, officers seized more than six pounds of cocaine, eight grams of ecstasy, and 31 grams of marijuana. They also found a .45 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol, and drug paraphernalia.

All of the suspects are in federal custody and detention hearings are expected to take place next week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske in Waco.

