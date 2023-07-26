Hill County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service says a fire in Hill County has destroyed at least five home and charred at least 250 acres. It is being called the Blum Fire because of its proximity to the city.

FM 933 south of Blum to FM 1153 is closed because of the fire. As of 10 p.m. Wednesday evening, the fire is 0% contained.

Along with the five structures destroyed, firefighters say the flames are threatening 25 more. There are no evacuations in place at this time.

People living north of White Rock Creek are being told to take precautions. Firefighters say that people who do leave the area should pack up important papers, personal items, and prescriptions they may need for 24-48 hours.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is working alongside the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, Texas Division of Emergency Management, as well as resources from multiple counties. The emphasis is on structure protection with dozers, engines, and aircraft.