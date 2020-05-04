Several road closures planned for My I-35 project

WACO – The Texas Department of Transportation is constructing improvements to Interstate 35 through Waco.

Several lane closures are planned for upcoming work activities.

Starting Monday, May 4th through May 5th, nightly closures are planned.

Crews plan to close all east and westbound lanes of N Loop 340 nightly, where they cross under I-35 to allow crews to continue work on the main lanes crossing over N Loop 340. This closure is planned to occur nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. through Wednesday, May 6.

To prepare for installing storm drains across the University Park Drive lanes under I-35, crews plan to close all east and westbound lanes of University Parks Drive where they cross under I-35. This closure is anticipated to be in place nightly from 7:00 p.m. to noon until Wednesday, May 6.

Crews plan to close all lanes on the southbound frontage road from near the entrance ramp south of BUS 77 to Forrest Street for paving work. This closure is planned to occur nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., from Tuesday, May 5 to Thursday, May 7. The entrance ramp is anticipated to remain open during this closure.

Paving activities are also planned on the northbound frontage road from US-84 to Behrens Circle, and crews plan to close all northbound frontage road lanes in this section to complete work. The closure is anticipated to be in place nightly, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7.

Signage for all closures will be in place to inform and direct drivers. Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.

The I-35 Waco project will improve safety and mobility throughout the I-35 corridor. To learn more about this project, you can visit www.my35.org/Waco.