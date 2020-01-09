Severe weather in the winter

WACO, Texas – During the winter, a lot of people don’t expect to see severe storms. But it’s actually not uncommon to see this kind of weather this time of year.

“Here in Central Texas, we are prone to having severe weather at all times of the year,” says Jennifer Dunn, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The main severe weather season in Central Texas is usually March through May, but this doesn’t mean severe weather can’t happen during other points in the year.

“Not too long ago, the day after Christmas and even a couple of days after Christmas, the last two years we’ve had severe weather events. Back in 2006, we had a significant tornado event near the end of December, also. It’s not unheard of to have severe weather and tornado outbreaks in December and even in January,” says Dunn.

With the threat of severe weather looming, make sure to have multiple ways to receive information and have a plan in case you find yourself in a warned area.

“We want to make sure that people are paying attention tomorrow. It’s possible that storms may be developing while people are out and about on a Friday evening or even after school activities. We want to be sure that tomorrow they need to be paying attention. Especially if clouds start building up and skies start getting darker. It’s in their area, so check and see what’s going on,” says Dunn.