CENTRAL TEXAS – Spring has officially started and so has severe weather season in Central Texas.

Peter Perez with the City of Killeen Emergency Management Services shares how the community can be prepared for whatever the weather has in store.

“So a watch means that conditions are favorable for that incident to occur. So in this case, a tornado. But a warning means that the situation is happening right now,” says the City of Killeen Emergency Management Coordinator, Peter Perez.

And that’s exactly what happened on Monday afternoon.

Several counties in Central Texas being placed under a tornado warning.

“Biggest misconceptions is getting under an underpass during a tornado. And that’s that’s the worst thing that you can do and you’re better off seeking something else. Other than getting under an underpass,” says Hewitt police chief, Jim Devlin.

In case of severe weather, first responders want to remind the community to stay alert of their surroundings.

“Immediately go into a shelter that you might have in your home, like a bathroom or interior closet,” says Perez.

During severe weather, dispatchers receive a high volume of 9-1-1 calls.

“So if you are caught in a severe weather situation, it may take us longer than our traditional six to 8 minutes to get to you,” says Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski.