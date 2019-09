KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen is apologizing for inconveniences caused due to road closures happening this week.

The eastbound outside lane of Rancier Avenue, from Jackson Street to Stewart Street are closed Monday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. This is due to sewer line work.

The inside lane will remain open to through traffic.

Source: City of Killeen