Share Your Survivor: Edna Haynes

FOX44 is honoring breast cancer survivors all month long by sharing their stories.

Edna Marie Haynes is the grandmother of our own Kendall Green. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003 – and after her battle lasting nearly five years, she was declared breast cancer-free in 2008.

Haynes says what inspired her during some her toughest days was family and support from her loved ones, including her doctor, that helped pull her through.

And all along, she didn’t forget that there was, and always is, a purpose at work.

“Everything, there is a purpose. And whatever his purpose is for me having to go through that, he brought me through it, as I said, with the help of two amazing blessings of two daughters and other family members, and some very close friends,” Haynes says.

We at FOX44 want to hear about your survivor. You can send the person’s name, photo and story to news@kwkt.com. We will feature as many as we can on FOX44 News and FOX44News.com.