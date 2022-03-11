WACO, Texas – The devastation in Ukraine has local organizations across the world stepping in to help.

Shepherd’s Heart has united to help a Ukrainian Mega Church, which remain publicly anonymous at this time.

Chief Financial Officer Howard Jackson says he did a mission trip in Ukraine and is good friends with the pastor.



“We are all touched by the reports of what’s happening over there and just in conversation. [someone said] does anyone know someone over there?,” Jackson said. “I said yea I do. I have a friend there!”



The partnership to help the church formed out of a relationship they already have.



The organization sent out a news letter informing the community that 20% of all donations will go to the church in Ukraine.

Executive Director and Founder Robert Gager says helping the people in Ukraine was nothing to second guess.



“As Christians it’s part of what we have as responsibility to work together,” Gager said. “We have a lot of people in this community. A lot of churches and a lot of people that work together with us to make this happen month after month. We want to take this to another level.”

Jackson says he has been in contact with the pastor who is encouraged during this time; using all the resources he can to help people in the area with housing, food and getting to the Western border.



“The best way we can help them is send money, because they have access to buy food, to feed families and also to help cover some of the travel expenses that those families are accruing,” Jackson said. “They have left everything, every little bit helps!”



Gager says with inflation in food and gas prices they have seen more people these past two months than they ever have with a 70% increase.



He says now is the time to help all who need it locally and globally.



“We’re just helping one another,” Gager said.

Temple Bible Church is also working on ways to send non-perishable food to Ukraine, you can visit the website here.

To donate to Shepherd’s Heart for Ukraine, you can visit the website here.

