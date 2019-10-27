Shooting at a Texas homecoming party leaves 2 dead, 14 injured

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) – A gunman opened fire on an off-campus homecoming party leaving two people dead and 14 injured.

A sheriff says a man opened fire with a handgun at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party in Greenville Saturday night.

The shooting took place around midnight 15 miles southwest of the Commerce campus.

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said Sunday that authorities believe there was one shooter and that he may have been targeting someone at the party of 750 people. He says authorities believe others may have been randomly shot.

Meeks says the gunman escaped in the chaos. Authorities are still looking for the gunman.

Meeks says the injured included four people who did not have gunshot wounds but were hurt in the melee.

He says some of the partygoers in Halloween costumes.

Officials say the event was a homecoming party but was not a sanctioned school event.