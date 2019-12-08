Shooting at Cinemark Theater parking lot in Harker Heights sends two to the hospital

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX – Two people were sent to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting at the Cinemark Theater parking lot in Harker Heights.

The Harker Heights Police Department responded to Seton Hospital at 1:03 A.M.

Both victims were treated for their gunshot related injuries and subsequently released.

This incident is still being investigated by the Harker Heights Police Department. Any information pertaining to this incident should be forwarded to the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400.