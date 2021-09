Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

Temple Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired around 8:20 p.m. in the 900 block of South 24th Street.

Police say all of the shooting victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

If you know anything about this shooting, please call the Temple Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510. You can also call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.