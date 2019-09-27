FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

Shooting sends Harker Heights man to the hospital

Harker Heights police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple Friday afternoon.

Officers say the shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Ball Road.

A helicopter took the 28-year-old man to the hospital. FOX44 News is told he is in serious condition. His name has not been released at this time.

Police do not have a suspect yet. Investigators are talking with possible witnesses.

As more information becomes available, we will update this report.

