Shop area of Waco business damaged by fire

WACO, Texas – A Woodway Public Safety Department officer on patrol spotted smoke coming from a Waco business early Tuesday morning.

This triggered a response by Waco fire units to Lawns of Texas, located at 201 Depot Drive, in an area right on the Waco-Woodway boundary.

The first unit on the scene reported light smoke coming from the one-story metal building. Fire was discovered burning in a shop area.

The fire was knocked down rather quickly – with fire damage to a work bench area, air compressor, and some other equipment.

Heavy smoke damage was done to the rest of the shop area.

The fire department report indicated minor water damage in the office occurred when water got under a door into that part of the building.

The report indicated the fire may have been electrical in origin, with damage estimated at $20,000.