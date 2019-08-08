Shots exchanged inside Waco business, one man wounded

Waco police report shots were exchanged between a man who entered a local business late Wednesday night and a store clerk but the circumstances are still under investigation Thursday morning.

Police officers were called to Iggy’s Gifts and Clothing at 1822 Barnard Street at 10:38 p.m. regarding a robbery in progress.

However, when police arrived, they found the business closed and locked with nobody inside.

Witnesses who were in the store were, however, in the area and told police that a man had entered the store and started shooting, with the clerk returning fire, hitting the man.

Witnesses told officers the wounded man crawled out of the store and got into a car driven by a woman, who then drove off.

Police say that some time later, the store owner and clerk returned to the scene and confirmed what the witnesses had told them.

Both the store owner and the clerk told officers they did not want to press charges against anyone.

A short time later, police were called to respond to the 2700 block of Morrow Avenue where an ambulance had been called regarding a shooting victim.

Police were told that a citizen had been driving a man to the hospital and decided things were bad enough that an ambulance needed to be called.

The other occupant of the car said she had picked the man up in the 2100 block of Morrow.

That man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and was taken into surgery.

His condition was not available Thursday morning.

Police have identified him but were not releasing his name pending their investigation into the circumstances of his being shot and determining if he is the man from the earlier incident.