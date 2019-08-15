Shots fired at College Station apartment and cars, 3 held

College Station police report three men are being held following an early Thursday morning shooting incident during which shots were fired at an apartment and an a car.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Southwood Drive about 2:00 a.m. on a report of suspicious activity.

While they were on the way, they were advised that a group of men were trying to force their way into a residence and a vehicle.

When the resident confronted them, they opened fire, striking the apartment and a vehicle in the parking lot.

They then fled the area running toward the 2000 block of Harvey Mitchel Parkway.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

As officers arrived, they saw several men dressed in all black clothing running from the area.

One officer activated his emergency lights and began pursuing the running men.

After a brief chase, two of the men gave up and were detained by other responding officers.

A perimeter was set up in the surrounding neighborhood and a search was begun.

One additional suspect was found hiding in a back yard in the 1200 block of Airline Drive.

All those detained were initially being held on charges of evading arrest while the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is underway with additional charges possible.