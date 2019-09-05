Shots fired inside family home, woman and child threatened with death

A Lorena area man is in the McLennan County Jail accused of threatening a woman and child and firing shots inside a Chapel Road home.

McLennan County deputies were sent to the home in the 13000 block of Chapel Road at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a domestic dispute.

An arrest affidavit said deputies were told that a man later identified as Brian Douglas Golden had displayed a handgun and said he would kill the woman and child if they contacted law enforcement.

The victims said he then fired at least three rounds inside the home.

As deputies were talking with the 14-year-old child victim they noticed scratches on the chest, shoulders and arms of the boy.

They were told that the injuries occurred during a scuffle before deputies arrived.

Golden was taken to the McLennan County Jail with two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of injury to a child.

Bond had not been set as of Thursday morning.