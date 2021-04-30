Shots fired near Killeen hotel

Killeen police are looking for a person believed to have fired a weapon during a disturbance near the Executive Inn.

Tuesday afternoon at 5:42 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway on a shots fired report.

On their arrival, officers were told that a woman and someone she knew were involved in some form of domestic disagreement.

As the argument escalated, the man was reported to have displayed a handgun and fired it into the air.

The suspect then got into his vehicle and left the area.

Police are investigating the incident.