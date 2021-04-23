Silhouette project for National Crime Victims Rights Week

KILLEEN, Texas – Aware Central Texas is bringing awareness during National Crime Victims Week, from April 18- 24, with it’s first Silhouette Project.

Aware Central Texas Executive Director Misty Biddick says the goal is to create awareness which will promote action, because domestic violence victims need help.

“It’s to honor their lives, honor their stories, to promote action and create awareness in our community,” Biddick said. “Those silhouettes outside of our offices are creating a lot of conversations in regards to domestic violence.”

Biddick says member of the community can also get a silhouette to help honor the lives of Central Texans.

“We want to keep saying their name. We don’t anyone to forget,” Biddick said.

The silhouettes are located outside of the offices in Killeen, located at 2408 South Clear Creek Road, and 212 West Adams Avenue, located in Temple.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, call the 24/7 hotline at 254-813-0968.

To learn how you can support this cause, you can visit Project Silhouette.