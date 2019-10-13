Silobration road closures begin Tuesday

WACO – It’s that time of the year again, Silobration and with it comes it’s annual street closures.

Those will begin Tuesday, October 15th starting at 6 a.m.

Webster Avenue will be shut down from 8th Street to 5th street and 6th Street will be shut down from Clay to Jackson. These streets will remain closed until after Saturday night’s concert.

Official event parking will be located at McLane Stadium (Lots 2+3) only.

While free, public street parking is always available throughout the downtown area on a first come, first served basis, the only official Silobration parking lot is available at McLane Stadium.

Those who park at McLane Stadium will have unlimited access to one of several shuttles running to and from the Silos (drop-off point on corner of Clay and 8th Street) per the following shuttle schedule:

Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 8:30am – 7pm

Thursday, Oct. 17 from 8:30am – 7pm

Friday, Oct. 18 from 8:30am – 11pm

Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8:30am – 11pm

Guests planning to visit during the day may access the vendor fair via the access point located at 8th Street and Webster, and/or via the access point located at 5th Street and Webster. All ticket holders for Friday and Saturday night’s concerts will be required to line up at 6th Street and Webster. This is the only access point for ticketholders.