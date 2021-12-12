WACO, Texas — Many small businesses took a hit in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year many are bouncing back and getting together to not only sell their products but to support each other.

“We both own small businesses and it’s hard to find events in waco that are catering to small businesses so we decided let’s just put one on and see how it does,” Sip N’ Shop Small Businesses Coordinator Abigail Lancaster said.

The owners of Charlie and Company and C.B. Beads had ten businesses at today’s Sip N’ Shop in Waco to not only promote their own businesses but to help those who are also local entrepreneurs.

One of the businesses present, M 3:2 Waco Soaps told Fox 44 how it felt to be included in an event like today’s.

“It’s a great feeling because small businesses here are starting to grow because of the support of the community,” Part Owner Vianey Botello said. “So an event like this one it’s really awesome and appreciated as a small business because we are seeing that community support.”

Every business at today’s event sold different products, from mugs and pens to jewelry and soap, there was something for everyone.

After many felt the squeeze from the pandemic, they are grateful to be back selling their work.

“Like every small business, we did take a hit, so we were closed for a little bit,” Botello said. “We couldn’t get to where we had our items and but now we’re seeing a turnaround and we’re seeing that we can actually go to different places and we have gotten good sales.”

And their message for holiday shoppers was: “Everyone here is your neighbor,” C.B. Beads Owner Sarah Robins said. “We’re all just trying to support our families and so shopping small when you can really goes a lot further for us, than it would like you said Target or Walmart.”

With only 13 days until Christmas, if you’re still looking for the perfect gift, maybe check your local stores before hitting the big box stores.