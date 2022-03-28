FORT HOOD, Texas — Throughout March we’ve been bringing you stories of the women in Central Texas who make a difference, and we can’t leave out the female soldiers on Fort Hood.

The Sisters in Arms organization was created for female soldiers to have an outlet to learn and gain resources from other female leaders.

First Lieutenant Alyssa Williams has been a part of it since she arrived at Fort Hood.

“For me, for example, I am an M.I. officer, so I’m typically in the battalion staff shops,” she said. “And creating this program allows those junior enlisted females to come up and meet me.”

“So that way, if they do have any questions that they may not be able to ask their male counterparts or feel comfortable asking their male leaders, they know that I’m a resource for them.”

But many ask, what type of situations would female soldiers not feel comfortable asking male leaders about. Williams says it’s situations that men usually don’t have to think about.

“A conversation that’s come up with a lot of them is what do I do for field hygiene,” she said. “It’s probably not a conversation that you want to necessarily have with your male counterparts on how you’re going to do that as a woman. So it’s a lot easier to have those conversations female to female than male to female.”

She says the questions can even come down to how they set up their uniforms and offering help from higher ranking officials.

Williams also touched on how the events they hold can show female soldiers what they can become.

“We’ve gotten to hear from Sergeant Majors that when they initially joined, the army could never be even serving in the position that they currently are because it didn’t exist for them at the time.”

“So it’s just been a really big inspiration to be a part of the program.”

Williams concluded by saying that although the organization is a great resource, she hopes one day it won’t be needed and that they can have these conversations alongside their male counterparts without any discomfort.

Sisters in Arms will continue to offer events and support to incoming female soldiers who are a part of the combat arms units.