Small businesses brace for unknown as COVID cases rise

WACO, TEXAS- In April, many of the businesses at Union Hall were just opening their doors when Governor Greg Abbott shut them down due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

They have made adjustments since then, but many share some similar concerns regarding what’s to come.

Many say they have adapted to the almost instant transition to virtual menus, food deliver services, and online ordering systems.

This transition hasn’t been an easy one for Dennis Brown, the manager at The Press Waffle Company.

“I’m only down to two employees plus myself here, and it takes a big toll on you because it changes everything that you normally do in a restaurant,” said Brown.

He says because of his smaller staff, now they take extra precautions to avoid the possible spread of COVID – something the owner of Ceviche Del Mar right next door has been doing, as well.

“I think we all have our finger on the pulse there, especially as business owners,” David Gonzales told FOX44. “If you’ve been paying attention, you know the numbers are probably worse than when we first started,” he continued.

Many of the owners share the same worry – taking account that the state government made the decision to shut down for far few cases.

Some, while they wrestle with the idea of going virtual only, public safety remains the main objective – though it has some personal and financial consequences.

Owners say they are grateful for the local support they have received since the pandemic hit, but they are eager to see what business will be like on the other side of COVID.