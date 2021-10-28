Small businesses from around the country come to Waco for Silobration

WACO, Texas – This year marks the sixth annual Silobration at Magnolia!

For the next two days, vendors and food trucks – both local and from around the country – will be along the streets by the Silos. 45 vendors and food truck owners traveled from outside of the city, and 15 are Waco-based.

“It’s really cool to see a mix of locals and tourists out today,” says Thomas Messanger, owner of Virgo and Co.

Mary Moody owns Made by Mary, and she traveled from Utah to come to Silobration. This is her fourth year doing it.

Many of the business owners said they loved the community aspect of the event.

“It’s amazing to see small businesses rally together and build community,” Moody said.

Janita Rozzo came from California, and she has been coming to Silobration for five years.

“We just love it here! It’s just happy,” Rizzo said.

The business owners were thankful for this opportunity to showcase their small businesses.

“Having the support and having venues like this, where we can showcase our small businesses and show off what we can do, is a great opportunity,” Messanger said.

Vendors will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.